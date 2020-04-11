Brokerages Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOG. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:NOG opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

