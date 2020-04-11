Brokerages Anticipate Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Twin River Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $13.97. 371,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

