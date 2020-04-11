British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,671.54 ($48.30).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,020.50 ($39.73) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,911.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,041.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

