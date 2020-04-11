Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives €48.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.19 ($53.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BNR stock traded up €0.67 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €37.64 ($43.77). The stock had a trading volume of 402,722 shares. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.93.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

