BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,679,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,671,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

