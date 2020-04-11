Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.12 million and $3.18 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC and LBank. In the last week, Bottos has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.04796333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003466 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, IDEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BigONE, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

