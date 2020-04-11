Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,070.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,855.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,420.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,136. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,481.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,850.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 68.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

