BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BMCH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 565,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

