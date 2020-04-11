BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluelinx Holdings is the largest distributor of building products in the United States. Operating in all of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, BlueLinx distributes products to more than 11,700 customers through its network of warehouses and third-party operated warehouses. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 349,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,489. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BlueLinx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

