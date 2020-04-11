Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 5,357,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $668.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.