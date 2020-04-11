Blockpass (PASS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,377.79

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $138,377.79 and approximately $5,168.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 462.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.02677461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

