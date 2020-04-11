Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.