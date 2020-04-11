BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $487.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $587.00 to $487.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $498.18.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $20.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.42. 1,154,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,271. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

