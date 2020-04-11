bitUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $500.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00011762 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 354.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,111,270 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

