Bitfex Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Bitfex has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $555,756.20 and $2.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 354.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.02683444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202268 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitfex Token Profile

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

