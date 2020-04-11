BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BSGM stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 987,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

