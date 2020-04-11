BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 589,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,075. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,153. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

