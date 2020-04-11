Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $169,705,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,298,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

