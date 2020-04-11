BidaskClub Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OGI. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $9.00 to $5.80 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,773. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $316.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

