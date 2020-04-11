BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. 1,779,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,455. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.