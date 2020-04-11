BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGCP. Raymond James lowered BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,019. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

