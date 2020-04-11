Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.96.

Shares of BYND traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 3,338,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,190. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -63.42. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

