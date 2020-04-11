Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.01. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reduced their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

