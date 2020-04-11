Berenberg Bank Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP)

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.50 ($76.16).

Shares of COP opened at €64.20 ($74.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

