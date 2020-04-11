Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Homeserve (LON:HSV)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Homeserve to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339 ($17.61).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,069.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,192.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

In related news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Stella David bought 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,920 shares of company stock worth $12,033,443.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.