Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Benefytt Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 406,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $35.00.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

