Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Benefytt Technologies stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 406,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $35.00.
About Benefytt Technologies
