BellRing Brands’ (NYSE:BRBR) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 14th

BellRing Brands’ (NYSE:BRBR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 14th. BellRing Brands had issued 34,285,714 shares in its public offering on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $479,999,996 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

