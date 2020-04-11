Beacon Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $44,586.62 and approximately $208.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00342378 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00418649 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,354,923 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,997 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

