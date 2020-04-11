Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after buying an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.89. 3,891,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

