Barclays Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $165.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $585,440.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

