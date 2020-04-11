Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €106.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.46 ($102.86).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €80.26 ($93.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.77. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

