Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.20. Bapcor shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 2,387,345 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.30.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Bapcor’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew Harrison bought 10,000 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.29 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,920.00 ($44,624.11). Also, insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 6,000 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.96 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$29,760.00 ($21,106.38).

Bapcor Company Profile (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

