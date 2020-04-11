BankUnited (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.37 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.