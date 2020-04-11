Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

BPRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 21,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,431. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. Analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.