Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Global diversification efforts, solid assets under management (AUM) balance and prudent expense-management initiatives are expected to continue supporting this custodian bank’s financials in the quarters ahead. Further, impressive capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy along with relatively lower volatility is likely to hurt revenues to some extent. Also, concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, remains a major concern. If there is any change in individual investment preferences, it could alter the company’s financial position.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an accumulate rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of BK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 8,037,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,254. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

