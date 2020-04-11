Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.67.

NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 181,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Balchem has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.