B. Riley Weighs in on Pan American Silver’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$533.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$537.28 million.

Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

