B. Riley Cuts Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Price Target to $15.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 91,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,346. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

