Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.49. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

