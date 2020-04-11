Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of AXGT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 288,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 5,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

