AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Kyocera purchased 31,763,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $687,997,215.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth $5,207,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth $7,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVX remained flat at $$21.66 during trading hours on Monday. 2,444,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,402. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. AVX has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

