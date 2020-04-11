Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 239,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 804,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

