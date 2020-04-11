Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 553,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.