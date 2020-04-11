AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AN. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:AN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 2,372,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

