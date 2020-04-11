Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. 886,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,076. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,453,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

