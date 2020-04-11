Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.20. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 2,572,398 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $571.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.31.

Get Australian Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Gerard Masters 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. Also, insider Richard Vincent 495,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.