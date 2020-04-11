Australian Agricultural (ASX:AAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Australian Agricultural Company Ltd (ASX:AAC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.10. Australian Agricultural shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 259,632 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $660.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.09.

Australian Agricultural Company Profile (ASX:AAC)

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; producing beef, including breeding, backgrounding, feedlotting, and processing cattle; and the production of grass fed beef, grain fed beef, and Wagyu beef.

