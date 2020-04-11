Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €46.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.33 ($53.88).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €42.22 ($49.09). 119,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($67.44). The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.64 and its 200-day moving average is €46.07.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.