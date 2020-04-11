AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AtriCure in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,150,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,834 shares of company stock worth $9,237,908 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.