Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AY. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 989,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Atlantica Yield has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

